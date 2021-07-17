Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in June

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,079,700 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 1,408,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,699.3 days.

Shares of Obayashi stock remained flat at $$8.06 during trading on Friday. Obayashi has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Obayashi had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter.

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

