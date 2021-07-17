Obee Network (OBEE) One Day Volume Hits $53.00

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Obee Network has a market cap of $8,746.40 and approximately $53.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obee Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Obee Network has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Obee Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00103167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00144340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,729.89 or 0.99634552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Obee Network Coin Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obee Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . The official website for Obee Network is obee.info

Buying and Selling Obee Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obee Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obee Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Obee Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obee Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.