Observer Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Observer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Observer has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and $209,860.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00049414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.07 or 0.00822486 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Observer

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

