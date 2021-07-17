Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,072 ($14.01). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 1,072 ($14.01), with a volume of 4,217 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,056.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.31, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £379.09 million and a PE ratio of 13.54.

In other Ocean Wilsons news, insider Caroline Foulger purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,063 ($13.89) per share, with a total value of £21,260 ($27,776.33).

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

