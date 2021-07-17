Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) SVP Daniel Purefoy Sells 3,520 Shares

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40.
NASDAQ:OCGN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,061,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,503,092. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 4.43. Ocugen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 34.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 418,757 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 4,917.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 570,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 559,479 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at $2,745,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 53,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.
Ocugen Company Profile
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
