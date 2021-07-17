Oddz (ODDZ) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000821 BTC on major exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $566,732.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oddz has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00103225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00143793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,725.59 or 0.99741178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003160 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

