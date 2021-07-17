Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,056 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Okta by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,237,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Okta by 9.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,850,000 after buying an additional 14,343 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Okta by 239.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Okta by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,176,000 after buying an additional 5,194,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TenCore Partners LP purchased a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,124,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $366,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,058.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,249 shares of company stock valued at $29,861,348. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Okta stock opened at $235.67 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

