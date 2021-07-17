Old Well Partners LLC Has $10.43 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Old Well Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 5.1% of Old Well Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA opened at $212.10 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $198.26 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $573.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.17.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

