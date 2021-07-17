Old Well Partners LLC Has $15.18 Million Stock Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Old Well Partners LLC lowered its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,200 shares during the quarter. Futu accounts for approximately 7.5% of Old Well Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Old Well Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Futu worth $15,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Futu by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $133.40 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FUTU. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.72.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

