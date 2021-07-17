Old Well Partners LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Old Well Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 115.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.7% of Old Well Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,573.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,384.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,283 shares of company stock worth $450,786,186 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

