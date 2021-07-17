Old Well Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Old Well Partners LLC trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of Old Well Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,379,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,861 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.31.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

