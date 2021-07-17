Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Major Shareholder Sells $321,003.26 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 15,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $321,003.26. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OLN opened at $42.30 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 35.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,169,000 after purchasing an additional 343,716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 34,490 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Olin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Olin by 37.8% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

