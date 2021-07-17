OMG Network (OMG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $157.10 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $524.41 million and $157.10 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $3.74 or 0.00011763 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.28 or 0.00227389 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000747 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

