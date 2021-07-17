Omni (OMNI) Price Tops $4.00 on Top Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $4.00 or 0.00012639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omni has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.54 or 0.00380893 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009246 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000536 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,239 coins and its circulating supply is 562,923 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

