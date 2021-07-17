Omnitude (ECOM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $370,588.00

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. Omnitude has a total market cap of $488,695.95 and $370,588.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00048847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.37 or 0.00808114 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About Omnitude

ECOM is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

