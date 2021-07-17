ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.09.

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,283 shares of company stock worth $892,231 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON opened at $35.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.80. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

