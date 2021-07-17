OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 1,173.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495,424 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 1.83% of OncoCyte worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 208,648 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 90,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.71.

OCX opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.27. The company has a market cap of $484.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.89. OncoCyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 1,123.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

