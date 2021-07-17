One01 Capital LP Acquires 74,600 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

One01 Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Farfetch comprises approximately 9.7% of One01 Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. One01 Capital LP owned 0.11% of Farfetch worth $20,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,748,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,772,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,045,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,412,000 after purchasing an additional 273,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Farfetch by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 4,379,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.71. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

