Opium (OPIUM) Price Reaches $1.45

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. Opium has a total market cap of $6.05 million and $60.80 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Opium has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00004573 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00103083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00143802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,732.50 or 0.99737425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

