Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,655 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Oracle by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $88.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.87. The company has a market capitalization of $244.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

