Oracle Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,776,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,018 shares during the period. Accelerate Diagnostics makes up approximately 4.7% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oracle Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 6.19% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $31,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 29,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $272,108.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $169,432.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,787.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $454,451 in the last ninety days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $18.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.