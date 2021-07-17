Oracle Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 545,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,224,000. Codiak BioSciences accounts for 1.2% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oracle Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.47% of Codiak BioSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,933,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Flagship Pioneering Inc. bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $84,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Codiak BioSciences stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

