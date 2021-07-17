Oracle Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 155,440 Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 155,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000. Forian comprises 0.2% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forian in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Forian in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Forian in the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

In related news, Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 8,000 shares of Forian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Hajj acquired 3,000 shares of Forian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,714 shares of company stock worth $239,633.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Forian in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORA opened at $11.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46. Forian Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter.

Forian Inc provides a suite of software solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and predictive analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the healthcare and cannabis industries, as well as cannabis dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors.

