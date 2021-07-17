Oracle Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 101.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,084,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052,053 shares during the period. Amarin makes up approximately 1.9% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oracle Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Amarin worth $12,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMRN. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 83,559 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amarin by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 51,428 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at $3,213,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amarin by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,975,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after buying an additional 3,972,115 shares during the period. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amarin alerts:

AMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.60 and a beta of 2.23. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.