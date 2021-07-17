Oracle Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,538,384 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,132,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538,384 shares during the quarter. Soleno Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.4% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oracle Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.67% of Soleno Therapeutics worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $623,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 238,022 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 253.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 153,837 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 116,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $0.94 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Soleno Therapeutics Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.