Oracle Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,478,790 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,373,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,478,790 shares during the period. Agenus makes up about 3.8% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oracle Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 4.21% of Agenus worth $25,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

