Oracle Investment Management Inc. Sells 613,200 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,367,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 613,200 shares during the period. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals makes up about 3.6% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oracle Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $24,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 307.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

BCRX stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.62. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $393,394.38. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,539 shares of company stock worth $2,888,822. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

