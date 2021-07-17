OracleChain (OCT) Price Up 20.9% Over Last 7 Days

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, OracleChain has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $403,017.20 and $42,140.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OracleChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00105074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00145940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,133.36 or 1.00083372 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain launched on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

