Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $565,367.96 and approximately $14,387.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,879.96 or 1.00050518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00035637 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.69 or 0.01235552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.14 or 0.00370768 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.88 or 0.00373093 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006348 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00050907 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

