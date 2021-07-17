Orbs (ORBS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.93 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. Orbs has a market capitalization of $139.15 million and approximately $13.93 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for $0.0624 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.80 or 0.00804067 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

