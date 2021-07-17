Orchid (OXT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $25.91 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000841 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $183.83 million and $25.91 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00049550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.08 or 0.00827254 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 682,402,109 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.