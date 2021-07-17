Origin Dollar (OUSD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,478.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $23,478.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00103128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00143602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,729.45 or 0.99745812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

