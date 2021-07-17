Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.23

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as low as C$3.11. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$3.14, with a volume of 272,439 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a current ratio of 11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -95.15.

In other Osisko Mining news, Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 763,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,291,400. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $39,977 in the last ninety days.

About Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

