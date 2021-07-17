Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

OTIS opened at $84.92 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $57.60 and a 12 month high of $85.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $392,029,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 374.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,265 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $167,464,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,001 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

