Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the June 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OUT. Citigroup upped their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, upped their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OUT opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.