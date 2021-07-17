Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Short Interest Down 52.6% in June

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the June 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 838,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.70. 472,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,492. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $250.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.81. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $208.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.