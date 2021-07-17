Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 531,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,124,000. CF Industries comprises 0.8% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 0.25% of CF Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,524 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,042,000 after acquiring an additional 981,058 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,664,000 after buying an additional 460,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after buying an additional 424,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $8,857,400. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

