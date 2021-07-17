Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Sells 105,123 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,320,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,123 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 3.2% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Citigroup worth $96,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after purchasing an additional 158,513 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $138.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

