Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Sells 125,000 Shares of Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.00% of Recharge Acquisition worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Recharge Acquisition by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Recharge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Recharge Acquisition by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCHG opened at $9.80 on Friday. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

