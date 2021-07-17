Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Takes $21.44 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 254,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,437,000. JD.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,951,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,052 shares during the period. TRG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,962 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark lowered their target price on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

