P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, July 29th (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 29th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $58.03 on Friday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $66.29. The company has a market capitalization of $332.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $148.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, Director W Scott Davis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.97 per share, with a total value of $115,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,510.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 68.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTSI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 199.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 91.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

