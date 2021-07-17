P2 Capital Partners LLC Acquires 396,800 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,401,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,800 shares during the period. Avient accounts for approximately 4.4% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned 1.54% of Avient worth $66,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Avient by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Avient by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Avient by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

