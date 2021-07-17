PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. PacWest Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.40 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $3,565,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 37,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.68. 673,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.84. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $46.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

