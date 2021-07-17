Pancake Bunny Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.66 Million (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 17th. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $7.73 million and approximately $20.66 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for $15.14 or 0.00047616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00048877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $255.70 or 0.00803991 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

