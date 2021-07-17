PancakeSwap (CAKE) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.60 Billion

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $13.17 or 0.00040964 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $2.60 billion and $240.73 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00049430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.22 or 0.00818964 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

CAKE is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 197,460,257 coins. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

