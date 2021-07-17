Pangolin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $378,675.00 (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. Pangolin has a total market cap of $23.82 million and approximately $378,675.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00003531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00101943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00144422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,609.42 or 1.00162023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

