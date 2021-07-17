Parachute (PAR) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.26 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Parachute has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $190,549.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Parachute has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00052739 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000703 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 660,396,169 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.