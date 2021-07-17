Park West Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,075,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.55% of MedTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,005,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $660,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

MTAC stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

