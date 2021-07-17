Park West Asset Management LLC Has $38.94 Million Stock Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Park West Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,863 shares during the quarter. Silvergate Capital accounts for about 1.2% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Silvergate Capital worth $38,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 207.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,580 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 738.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,458,000 after acquiring an additional 963,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 27.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after acquiring an additional 318,786 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $18,010,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $29,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Shares of SI stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.86. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $7,920,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,920,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $1,139,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,598,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,569,688 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.