Park West Asset Management LLC Invests $12.40 Million in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC)

Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 15.30% of Nebula Caravel Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEBC. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

Shares of NEBC opened at $9.96 on Friday. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEBC. DA Davidson started coverage on Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

